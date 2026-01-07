Syria rejects SDF statement on Aleppo, cites breach of April 2025 agreement

Shafaq News– Damascus

The Syrian government on Wednesday dismissed a statement issued by the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) regarding the situation in Aleppo, saying it contained fundamental inaccuracies and did not reflect realities on the ground, particularly in the Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyah neighborhoods.

In a statement, the government said the SDF’s assertion that it has no military presence inside Aleppo “removes the group from any security or military role in the city,” stressing that responsibility for maintaining security and protecting residents lies exclusively with the Syrian state and its official institutions.

The SDF had earlier affirmed that the neighborhoods of Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafieh “have been under complete siege by factions of the Damascus government for more than six months,” adding that “these neighborhoods do not, under any circumstances, constitute a military threat, nor can they serve as a launching point for any attack on the city of Aleppo.”

The government said the SDF statement contradicted the agreement reached on April 1, 2025, without providing details on the specific provisions it said had been violated.

It also emphasized that protecting all citizens, including Kurdish residents, is a national and legal duty carried out without discrimination, rejecting any characterization of current security measures as targeting a specific community.

“The security measures around Sheikh Maqsoud and Ashrafiyah are aimed at maintaining order and preventing armed activity in residential areas, while safeguarding civilians and their property,” the government added, reiterating calls for armed groups to withdraw from the neighborhoods and rejecting what it described as inflammatory rhetoric.

Aleppo witnessed intense clashes between the two sides late last year, resulting in civilian casualties. The fighting concluded with a ceasefire declared by both sides following US pressure.