Syria integrates Raqqa prison into inquiry app, frees minors

Shafaq News– Damascus

Syrian authorities on Saturday added Al-Aqtan Prison in Raqqa province to a national detainee inquiry service, according to the country’s Interior Ministry, while releasing more than 100 minors from the facility.

In a statement, the ministry said that the prison, which it recently took over from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), has been integrated into the Your Voice is Heard (Sawtak Wasal) digital application.

Speaking with state-run Al-Ekhbariyah TV, a security source explained that the integration aims to allow families access to detainee-related information and limit the spread of inaccurate or misleading reports, adding that internal security forces released 126 detainees, all under the age of 18, after completing legal procedures and reviewing their cases in line with applicable laws and humanitarian standards. Authorities continue to examine the files of remaining inmates.

The ministry launched the Sawtak Wasal application on December 21, enabling citizens to access official services remotely, including checking travel bans, reviewing legal status before travel, tracking detainee cases transparently, and submitting complaints.

The remarks coincide with heightened tensions in northeastern Syria, where clashes between the SDF and Syrian government-aligned forces have continued despite a four-day ceasefire set to expire on Saturday, extending to ISIS detention facilities previously under SDF control. Shafaq News correspondent reported that a fragile calm prevailed along front lines in the countryside of Hasakah today, with Kurdish-led forces saying they were “prepared for all scenarios.”

Read more: From Syrian prisons to Iraqi provinces: How eastern Syria’s shifts could reignite a cross-border threat