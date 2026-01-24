Sunni bloc demands new faces for premiership post

Shafaq News– Baghdad

The National Political Council (NPC), a body bringing together Sunni parties that won seats in the 2025 parliamentary elections, urged on Saturday the Shiite Coordination Framework (CF) to assume “historic responsibility” in selecting Iraq’s presidential candidates, warning against repeating leadership approaches that have failed to ensure stability or restore public trust.

In a statement, the council stressed that Iraq’s current challenges require decisions that place the country’s interests above personal or political considerations. It raised concerns about potential candidates linked to past periods marked by political turmoil, security lapses, and economic crises whose consequences remain evident today.

Clarifying that these concerns are neither sectarian nor strictly political, the NPC invoked the repeated calls of religious authorities in Najaf for leaders capable of managing crises, cooperating with diverse communities, and safeguarding national unity.

The council’s statement comes after the Framework nominated former Prime Minister and head of the State of Law Coalition, Nouri Al-Maliki, as its candidate for Iraq’s next PM.

This is a breaking story...