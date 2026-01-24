Four babies killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza

Shafaq News- Gaza

Israeli gunfire and shelling killed four Palestinians, including a newborn who died after being blocked from traveling for urgent medical treatment, Palestinian media reported on Saturday.

#فيديو| الرضيعة سجود عليان توفيت بعد 7 أيام من ولادتها، إثر حرمانها من السفر لتلقي العلاج في الخارج.لمشاهدة الفيديو: https://t.co/bPRVOZxtbr pic.twitter.com/QsdRXBvx6Y — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) January 24, 2026

The attacks also targeted multiple areas across northern and southern Gaza, with emergency reports recording two children killed in a strike on the Bait Lahia housing project in northern Gaza, while another child was killed and several others wounded in Bani Suhaila east of Khan Yunis.

مصدر في الإسعاف والطوارئ: شهيدان في القصف الإسرائيلي على منطقة مشروع بيت لاهيا شمالي قطاع غزة — المركز الفلسطيني للإعلام (@PalinfoAr) January 24, 2026

Since a ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025, Israeli forces have killed 481 Palestinians and wounded 1,313 others, according to the Gaza-run Health Ministry, raising the overall toll since the war began on October 7, 2023, to 71,654 dead and 171,391 injured, including at least 20,632 children.

On the humanitarian front, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) reported that access remains severely constrained. Only 25,816 of 60,000 aid trucks planned under ceasefire arrangements —about 43%— have entered Gaza, while just 13% of the required fuel has arrived. The Rafah crossing remains closed, restricting delivery of shelter materials, medical supplies, and fuel for power generation.

While food assistance now meets basic caloric needs for the first time since 2023, reducing the immediate famine risk, 1.6 million Gazans, around 75% of the population, continue to face acute hunger due to soaring prices and devastated farmland, OCHA added.

