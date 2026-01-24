Oil exports fund 88% of Iraq’s $87B revenue in 2025

Shafaq News– Baghdad

Iraq collected more than 114 trillion dinars ($87B) in federal budget revenues from January through November 2025, with oil representing nearly 88% of the total, the Ministry of Finance said on Saturday.

According to the data shared, oil continues to underpin the country’s public finances, generating 100.56 trillion dinars ($76B), while non-oil sources contributed about 13.48 trillion dinars ($10B), accounting for the remaining 12% of federal revenues.

On the expenditure side, the government allocated 106.75 trillion dinars ($81B) to cover current spending. Employee salaries accounted for 55 trillion dinars ($42B), pensions for retirees reached 17.33 trillion dinars ($13B), and social welfare payments totaled 5.18 trillion dinars ($4B).

Iraq remains heavily reliant on oil to finance public spending. In earlier remarks to Shafaq News, government economic adviser Mudher Mohammed Saleh noted that decades of war, international sanctions, and political instability have limited efforts to diversify the economy and boost non-oil revenue.

