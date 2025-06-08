Syria: Over 7,000 killed since Assad regime toppled

Shafaq News / 7,670 people have been killed across Syria between December 8, 2024 — the date marking the collapse of Bashar al-Assad’s regime — and June 6, 2025, according to a new report by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

The report documented 5,784 civilian deaths during this period, including 306 children and 422 women. Civilians made up 75.4% of the total death toll, highlighting a surge in attacks on non-combatants.

The Observatory linked the spike in March deaths to a surge in summary executions and retaliatory attacks, particularly along the Syrian coast, where it recorded 1,726 mass killings in that month alone.

It warned that ongoing impunity fuels the crisis, arguing that the lack of accountability and unchecked proliferation of armed actors continue to erode any prospects for lasting peace.

The report urged the formation of an independent international investigative mechanism to prosecute those responsible and enforce compliance with international humanitarian law, calling for disarmament and tighter security, especially in areas beyond state control.