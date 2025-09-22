Syria: Government casualties in Aleppo clashes

Shafaq News – Damascus

Four casualties were reported in fighting near Aleppo on Monday between Kurdish-led Asayish forces and Syrian government factions.

According to an Asayish statement, one fighter was killed and three others wounded from the government-affiliated groups after they attacked a checkpoint. A drone used in the assault was also shot down.

بيان حول التصدّي لهجوم استهدف نقاطنا الأمنية في حلبDaxuyanî li ser Êrîşa li ser Yek ji Xalên Me li Taxên Eşrefiyê û Şêx Meqsûdللمزيد من التفاصيل تابعوا قناتنا على تطبيق تليكرام : https://t.co/T2Qxyh9nGw pic.twitter.com/yDitCfyJoy — قوى الأمن الداخلي حلب (@Asayish_Aleppo) September 22, 2025

Tensions had already spiked over the weekend, when the Kurdish-led administration accused Turkiye-backed factions of killing seven civilians in Um Tina village, eastern Aleppo, with drone strikes and artillery fire. However, Syria’s Defense Ministry rejected the charge, instead blaming the administration's Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) for shelling Um Tina and neighboring villages with mortars and rockets.