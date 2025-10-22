Syria: Bomb explosion leaves three casualties in Aleppo countryside

Shafaq News – Damascus

A bomb exploded beneath a vehicle in Syria’s eastern Aleppo countryside on Wednesday, resulting in three casualties.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, the blast occurred inside a small passenger bus in the al-Aziziyah village, part of the al-Safirah district, killing a man and a woman and wounding another passenger.

Syria’s Civil Defense teams immediately responded to the scene, recovered the bodies, and secured the area to prevent further harm.

The perpetrators and motive behind the incident remain unknown.

Last week, a roadside bomb targeted a bus carrying oil facility guards in eastern Deir ez-Zor province, killing five and injuring 13 others.