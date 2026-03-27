Strikes hit Tehran, power cuts as Trump claims “major blow”

Shafaq News- Tehran/ Washington

Airstrikes hit multiple areas of Tehran on Friday, triggering explosions and widespread power outages, Iranian media reported, as US President Donald Trump said Washington had delivered a “major blow” to Iran.

Fars News Agency said blasts were heard across the capital, including western districts, alongside active air defenses. Separate reports said Karaj was also under heavy bombardment.

The strikes caused electricity outages across parts of Tehran, according to local media. There was no immediate official toll of casualties or damage.

Speaking at an economic conference in Miami, Trump said the United States was carrying out a powerful strike against Iran, declaring Washington is “closer than ever” to a “free Middle East.”

He said the US had “destroyed the Iranian system” and described Iran as no longer the dominant force in the region. He also defended past actions, including the killing of Qassem Soleimani, and criticized NATO for not supporting US operations.