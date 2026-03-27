Projectile hits near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant

Shafaq News-Tehran

A projectile struck near Iran’s Bushehr nuclear power plant on Friday, with no damage reported to the facility, the country’s atomic energy authority said.

The agency said operations inside the plant remain unaffected but warned that any direct hit could trigger a serious nuclear incident with wide regional consequences.

Tasnim News Agency said the site has been targeted three times since the war began on Feb. 28, blaming US-Israeli air operations.