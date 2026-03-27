Kataib Hezbollah extends halt on US embassy attacks

Shafaq News- Baghdad

Kataib Hezbollah in Iraq announced on Friday a five-day extension of its suspension of attacks on the US Embassy in Baghdad, while accusing Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait of serving as launch points for US and Israeli strikes on Iraqi territory.

In a statement, the group’s security official, Abu Mujahid Al-Assaf, noted that “defending the land and sacred sites does not require approval from those aligned with the enemies,” criticizing efforts aimed at disarming armed factions. He added that those “working day and night on a disarmament project” were part of what he described as a broader agenda aligned with US and Israeli interests, accusing them of undermining groups that “protected the land and country in Iraq, Lebanon, and elsewhere.”

المسؤول الأمني أبو مجاهد العساف pic.twitter.com/q7Uxpz12As — ابو مجاهد العساف (@mfy1623671) March 27, 2026

The group had already extended, late last Sunday, a previous deadline suspending attacks on the US Embassy for an additional five days. It vowed at the time that it “would respond to violations, including Israeli airstrikes on Beirut’s southern suburbs.”