“Strike is possible”: Trump warns of Israeli action against Iran

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, US President Donald Trump urged a nuclear agreement with Iran, warning that failure to reach a deal could prompt an Israeli strike.

“We’re very close to an agreement with Iran,” Trump told reporters. “I want to avoid conflict, but a strike is possible and even probable. Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon.”

He confirmed that US personnel have been relocated from volatile areas. “We’ve moved them out because the region could become dangerous,” he noted, with deployments affected in Iraq, Kuwait, and Bahrain.

Meanwhile, US Envoy Steve Witkoff expressed concern over Israel’s limited capacity to counter a mass missile barrage, Axios reported. Intelligence suggests Iran has ramped up ballistic missile output to 50 per month since October.

“Iran’s goal is to outproduce Israeli interception capabilities,” a US official told the outlet.

Tensions continue to mount amid Iranian uranium enrichment, Israeli operations in Syria, and heightened US military alertness.