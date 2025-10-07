Southern Lebanon: Israel assassinates two Hezbollah members

2025-10-07T17:39:40+00:00

Shafaq News

On Tuesday, the Israeli military killed two Hezbollah operatives in separate strikes in southern Lebanon.

Posting on X, Military spokesperson Avichay Adraee stated that one of the operations struck the town of Deir Aames, killing Mahmoud Ali Issa, a Hezbollah member who served as the group’s "local representative" in the village of Kfara. “Issa coordinated economic and military activities between Hezbollah and the village’s residents.”

 Adraee reported that Israeli forces targeted another Hezbollah member in Zibqin while he was operating engineering equipment as part of efforts to rebuild military infrastructure.

Despite a ceasefire agreement reached on November 27, 2024, Israel has continued carrying out drone and air raids in southern and eastern Lebanon and in Beirut’s southern suburbs, while maintaining positions at 8 locations inside Lebanese territory.

According to the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Israeli strikes since the truce began have killed at least 103 civilians, many of them in residential areas and locations near UN peacekeeping forces. However, Lebanon’s Ministry of Health reports that the death toll has surpassed 280, with 625 injuries.

