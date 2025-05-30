Seeking recognition: Syrian Kurds ready for Damascus talks

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Kurdish National Council (KNC) in Syria confirmed its readiness to engage in direct talks with the Syrian government.

Faissal Youssef, KNC spokesperson, told Shafaq News that Kurds have long endured marginalization under successive Syrian governments and seek recognition of their identity and rights. “This is not a new issue—our demands go back to the establishment of the modern Syrian state."

Youssef stressed that the KNC remains committed to unity and political resolution. “Our delegation represents the broad majority of Kurdish political and social actors, and is fully prepared to travel to Damascus once the appropriate opportunity arises.”

Negotiations are expected to focus on securing national-level recognition of the Kurds as Syria’s second-largest ethnic group and ensuring their representation in all state institutions.

A separate delegation from the Autonomous Administration of North and East Syria is also reportedly set to meet with government officials to discuss administrative and military arrangements in the northeast, due to conflicts between the two parties.

The talks follow a March 10 agreement between Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Commander Mazloum Abdi, outlining the integration of all military and civil bodies— including border crossings and oil fields—into the state framework by the end of 2025, and rejecting any calls for division.

It also commits both parties to a nationwide ceasefire and affirms equal representation in political and public institutions, based on merit rather than ethnicity or religion.

“The Kurdish movement has reached consensus on the vision for Syria’s future and the framework for dialogue,” Youssef said. “The international support for the Kurdish Unity Conference, including from the US and France, reflects recognition of our legitimacy.”

The renewed dialogue efforts come as Western powers, including the European Union and the United States, reengage diplomatically in Syria to "stabilize areas outside regime control and prevent further fragmentation."