Shafaq News- Dhahran

Saudi Aramco on Thursday directed employees to leave its headquarters in Dhahran and work remotely, marking the first such move since the Iran war began.

Reuters, citing sources familiar with the matter, reported that the decision comes amid repeated attempts by Yemen’s Houthi movement (Ansarallah) to target it.

The directive follows a Houthi attack on Aramco’s headquarters earlier in October that reportedly caused extensive damage, with flames spreading across several floors.

Aramco’s Dhahran headquarters serves as a key operational hub, housing a control center that helps oversee onshore and offshore oil platforms, refineries, export terminals, and thousands of kilometers of pipelines.

On Wednesday, the Saudi-led Coalition said it had intercepted a drone attempting to target a facility at Aramco’s Shaybah oil field. Two people were reported killed. The coalition also claimed that it had carried out a series of strikes targeting Houthi missile launch sites in response to the attacks, reaffirming its commitment to protecting Saudi territory and critical infrastructure.