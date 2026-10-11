Shafaq News- Sanaa

Yemen’s Houthis (Ansarallah) on Sunday claimed that they had carried out four operations using ballistic and cruise missiles and drones against two Saudi airports and two Aramco facilities over the previous 24 hours.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said the operations targeted King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh in three phases, Aramco facilities at Shedgum and Tanajib in the Eastern Province, and King Fahd International Airport in Dammam. The strikes closed King Khalid airport, disrupted air traffic at King Fahd airport, and sparked fires at the two Aramco sites, he added.

Saudi Arabia’s General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) confirmed that Saturday’s attack on King Khalid International Airport killed 12 people and injured 309. The Indian Embassy in Riyadh said on Sunday that one of the injured later died, raising the death toll to 13.

Coalition spokesperson Maj. Gen. Turki Al-Maliki also said an unidentified projectile struck Terminal 4 on Sunday, causing a fire, while air defenses intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile near the airport. Another projectile landed near King Fahd International Airport in Dammam.

Saree further claimed Houthi forces struck Saudi military concentrations in the Ras Al-Ara and Al-Saqiya areas of Lahj province with six ballistic missiles and two drones, killing or wounding dozens. Houthi forces also fired locally produced surface-to-air missiles at Saudi military aircraft, forcing them to “withdraw.”

The operations were retaliation for 124 Saudi airstrikes over the previous 24 hours on Sanaa, Taiz, Marib, Al-Jawf, Hajjah, Al-Hudaydah, and Saada, Saree said, with Saudi forces carrying out 2,058 airstrikes since the latest escalation began.