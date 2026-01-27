Saudi Arabia rejects threats against Iran

Shafaq News– Riyadh/ Tehran

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman declared on Tuesday that Riyadh considers any aggression or threat against Iran unacceptable, as tensions between Tehran and Washington continue to rise.

According to a statement from Iran’s presidency, bin Salman told Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian during a phone call that Saudi Arabia is ready to cooperate with Iran and other regional states to establish lasting peace and security.

Pezeshkian said Iran remains open to any process that leads to peace, while accusing the United States and Israel of escalating hostility toward Iran through economic pressure and what he described as direct interference in recent unrest.

Adversaries, he added, had sought to turn Iran into “another Syria or Libya” but underestimated the Iranian people.

The remarks came as a US carrier strike group moves toward the Gulf and President Donald Trump has repeatedly threatened military action against Tehran over its alleged crackdown on nationwide protests. Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Egypt, have urged Washington to avoid striking Iran, warning of regional destabilization.

Protests erupted across Iran on December 28, 2025, after the collapse of the national currency. Iranian authorities say 3,117 people were killed, while the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported at least 6,126 deaths as of today.

Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, remains Washington’s largest foreign military sales partner, with active cases valued at more than $129 billion. In May 2025, the two countries signed what the White House described as the largest defense cooperation agreement in US history, valued at $142 billion.

Read more: Washington holds back: Calculated pressure, not war, shapes US policy toward Iran