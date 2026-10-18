Shafaq News- Riyadh/ Manama

Six Saudi citizens were injured when a projectile struck a residential site in the southern city of Najran on Sunday, Saudi Civil Defense said, blaming Yemen's Houthis (Ansarallah) for the attack.

The agency reported damage to three homes and three vehicles, without providing details on the victims' conditions.

#الدفاع_المدني : سقوط مقذوف معادٍ في مدينة نجران نتج عنه إصابة (6) مواطنين وأضرار مادية في (3) منازل و(3) مركبات. https://t.co/SSxh3f2aRH — الدفاع المدني السعودي (@SaudiDCD) October 18, 2026

Earlier today, the Saudi-led coalition reported intercepting two ballistic missiles targeting Khamis Mushait, two drones in the Riyadh region, and another in the Eastern Province. Two Saudi crew members also died when an AH-6i helicopter crashed in Najran, attributing the incident to a technical malfunction. The Houthis claimed to have shot down a Saudi Apache near Najran, an account the coalition rejected.

The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) condemned continued Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia during its 168th Ministerial Council session in Bahrain's capital, Manama. In its final statement, the council expressed full solidarity with Riyadh and backed measures to protect its sovereignty, security, and interests, reaffirming that an attack on one member constitutes an attack on all six under their joint defense agreement.

Across the border, Houthi-affiliated Al-Masirah TV reported 13 people killed and 29 wounded, including women and children, in alleged Saudi airstrikes, artillery shelling, and sniper fire across Yemen's Taiz and Saada provinces on Saturday.