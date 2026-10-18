Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) concluded a two-day meeting in Baghdad on Sunday with calls to support Palestinian rights, strengthen economic ties among member states and ease tensions across the Middle East, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said.

Speaking at a joint press conference with OIC Secretary-General Ismail Ould Cheikh Ahmed, Hussein stressed that lasting regional stability is essential to economic growth and attracting investment.

Baghdad hosted the 52nd session of the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers for the second time, 45 years after the Iraqi capital held the meeting in 1981. This year's session took place under the theme "Dialogue and Solidarity, Two Fundamental Pillars for Promoting Peace and Sustainable Development," bringing together representatives of 55 member and observer states, 30 organizations and six envoys, as well as UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of the Baghdad Declaration.

وزير الخارجية يبحث مع الأمين العام لمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي تفعيل رئاسة العراق للمجلس وتعزيز العمل المشترك التقى وزير الخارجية، السيد فؤاد حسين، يوم الأحد الموافق 18 تشرين الأول 2026، في بغداد، الأمين العام لمنظمة التعاون الإسلامي، السيد إسماعيل ولد الشيخ أحمد. وهنّأ الأمين العام العراق بمناسبة توليه رئاسة مجلس وزراء خارجية منظمة التعاون الإسلامي، مشيداً بحسن تنظيم الاجتماعات واستضافة أعمال الدورة الثانية والخمسين للمجلس في بغداد، وبإدارة السيد فؤاد حسين لأعمالها. وبحث الجانبان الخطوات العملية الكفيلة بتفعيل رئاسة العراق للمجلس، وتعزيز دور المنظمة في مواجهة التحديات السياسية والاقتصادية التي تواجه المجتمعات الإسلامية. كما اتفق الجانبان على دعم المبادرات السياسية والاقتصادية الرامية إلى تعزيز التعاون والتضامن بين الدول الأعضاء، فيما أكد الأمين العام دعمه للعراق خلال رئاسته للمجلس، بما يسهم في تحقيق أهداف المنظمة وتطوير آليات عملها المشترك. ********************** للاطلاع اكثر على اخبار الوزارة بالامكان زيارة الصفحات والحسابات الرسمية لوزارة الخارجية العراقية: الموقع الالكتروني للوزارة : https://t.co/6t55ICs7S0 صفحة الوزارة على الفيس بوك: https://t.co/tVejJNucBj الحساب الرسمي على منصة “ اكس”( تويتر سابقاً): حساب الانستغرام الرسمي : https://t.co/jHIOvojqNq قناة الوزارة على اليوتيوب : https://t.co/M5nZ9pKFx7 قناة الوزارة على تطبيق الواتساب : https://t.co/YALH44Wf0x قناة الوزارة على تطبيق تليغرام : https://t.co/dW6INeFFvA https://t.co/n9R2GPg7md — وزارة الخارجية العراقية (@Iraqimofa) October 18, 2026

On Palestine, participants reaffirmed their opposition to displacement, Israeli settlement expansion and annexation, while calling for the protection of Jerusalem and its holy sites. They also called for preserving the unity of Palestinian territory and institutions, increasing political and financial support for Palestinians, and releasing Palestinian clearance revenues withheld by Israel.

The meeting reiterated support for the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), rejecting efforts to undermine its role.

Beyond Palestine, discussions covered trade, investment, energy, transportation, food and water security, as well as cooperation in education, science and technology. Participants also addressed poverty, unemployment and climate challenges, alongside efforts to expand opportunities for women and young people.

Regional conflicts, humanitarian crises, terrorism, extremism and Islamophobia also featured on the agenda, with participants advocating dialogue and mediation to resolve disputes and prevent further escalation.

Hussein urged member states to take the lead in pursuing security and stability, arguing that they had the greatest stake in the region's future, while external powers tended to act in line with their own interests.

''Iraq would continue working with regional governments and the OIC secretary-general to advance initiatives discussed at the meeting and support efforts to secure peace,'' Hussein added.

Ould Cheikh Ahmed, meanwhile, called for closer cooperation among OIC members, stressing that respect for member states' sovereignty and the protection of civilians and vital infrastructure were central to Islamic solidarity.

He also outlined plans to strengthen the OIC through institutional reforms, more sustainable financing and a greater role in mediation and preventive diplomacy. The proposals included holding a dedicated Islamic summit on economic affairs.