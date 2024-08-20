Iraqi FM highlights Baghdad's efforts to prevent regional war

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein reiterated Iraq's efforts to avoid slipping into a Middle Eastern war, emphasizing that Baghdad is actively working both internally and externally to prevent the conflict in the region from escalating.

In an interview with Al Arabiya/Al Hadath, Hussein stated, "The entire region is at risk, but the intense international efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza may help impose a relative calm across the region." He noted that Iraq "is part of the efforts aimed at de-escalation, though these efforts have yet to yield concrete results."

The Iraqi Foreign Minister warned that "the tension will persist if a truce is not reached in Gaza," emphasizing that "dragging Iraq into a state of war is dangerous, and both the government and political parties understand this issue."

Hussein also revealed that "Iraqi diplomatic efforts successfully prevented Washington from retaliating against the attack on Ain Al-Asad airbase."

Regarding ongoing military discussions with the US about the withdrawal of Global Coalition forces from Iraq, Hussein confirmed that these talks continue among military leaders and have not been canceled. However, he acknowledged that the regional situation and the potential for conflict have changed the circumstances compared to a year ago.

Commenting on the anticipated Iranian response to the assassination of the head of Hamas' political bureau in Tehran late last month, Hussein said, "We have to wait and see if they will respond or not."

He concluded by asserting that "the Iraqi government and parliament hold the authority over decisions of war and peace," and that Iraqi authorities remain committed to "protecting foreign missions, as well as international advisors and diplomats on Iraqi soil, from any attacks."