Baghdad, Riyadh coordinate response to Israel-Iran escalation

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a phone call on Saturday with his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, to discuss regional security developments following Israel’s recent strikes on Iran.

According to a statement from the Iraqi Foreign Ministry, the two ministers assessed the regional fallout of the Israeli attacks, stressing the need to support diplomatic efforts regarding Iran’s nuclear program and ensure continued negotiations.

Both sides emphasized the importance of bolstering regional coordination and maintaining communication between Baghdad and Riyadh to address shared challenges and safeguard regional stability.

On Friday, Baghdad denounced the Israeli assault on Iran and formally submitted a complaint to the Security Council, criticizing Tel Aviv’s use of Iraqi airspace in conducting military operations.

Riyadh, in turn, decried the attack as “a dangerous escalation that threatens regional stability and an explicit violation of international norms.”