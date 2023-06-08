Baghdad and Riyadh realize electrical interconnection "dream"

Shafaq News / Saudi Energy Minister, Abdulaziz bin Salman, announced on Thursday the commencement of the implementation of the electrical interconnection project between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Iraq. Describing this project as a "dream" turned into reality, he affirmed that the Saudi-Iraqi direct electrical interconnection project will initially add 1000 megawatts to the Iraqi power grid.

In a televised speech, bin Salman stated, "Today, we celebrate the start of the implementation of the electrical interconnection project between the Gulf Cooperation Council countries and the Republic of Iraq. This project was signed on the sidelines of the Jeddah Summit for Security and Development and represents one of the initiatives aimed at strengthening the various forms of cooperation between the GCC countries and Iraq."

The Saudi Minister further added, "What brings us together goes beyond mere pipelines and power lines," emphasizing that "the electrical interconnection is a catalyst for enhancing the security and stability of interconnected networks, maximizing economic benefits, and integrating renewable energy sources to contribute to the creation of a regional market. We aspire for it to become an international market for the exchange and export of electrical energy."

Continuing his statement, the Minister highlighted, "The electrical interconnection with Iraq was once a dream, but it has become a reality due to the prolonged delay. This achievement was made possible through the cooperation of our brothers on the Iraqi side."

The Saudi Energy Minister explained, "Regarding the direct Saudi-Iraqi interconnection project, we are currently implementing the principles of the signed interconnection agreement between the two sides. We had extensive meetings with the Minister of Electricity and the Aqua Company during the month of Ramadan, and we are still following up on the matter.

Around two weeks ago, a meeting of the Saudi-Iraqi Joint Committee was held. The interconnection extends from the city of Arar in the north of the Kingdom to Al-Yusufiya, west of Baghdad, with an initial capacity of 1000 megawatts."