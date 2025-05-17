Baghdad Summit: Iraq hailed as "recovered nation"

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Arab League Secretary-General Ahmed Aboul Gheit described Iraq as a ‘’recovered nation’’, citing its successful hosting of the 34th Arab League summit in Baghdad.

Speaking alongside Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Aboul Gheit noted that Iraq is chairing both the political and economic summits for the first time in the League’s history—an unprecedented step that reflects Baghdad’s growing regional role.

He also outlined a series of initiatives launched by Baghdad, including the formation of a high-level ministerial committee made up of Iraq, Bahrain, the Arab League Secretary-General, and any other Arab states willing to join. The committee is intended to help bridge divisions and enhance coordination among member states.

Additionally, Aboul Gheit pointed to Iraq’s Economic Reform Charter, welcoming the country’s proposals to establish financial support mechanisms for both Palestine and Lebanon.

Highlighting the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, he noted that at least 40,000 children have been orphaned. He also welcomed Iraq’s recent efforts, including a $20 million pledge for Gaza’s reconstruction, and another $20 million for Lebanon —initiatives that, he added, reflect Iraq’s ''renewed momentum'' and deepening regional engagement.