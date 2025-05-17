Baghdad Summit: Iraq’s PM unveils $40M Aid, 18 Arab initiatives

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani unveiled a sweeping package of 18 pan-Arab initiatives and $40 million in aid during the 34th Arab League Summit hosted in the Iraqi capital.

In a keynote address delivered at the summit, al-Sudani reaffirmed Iraq’s non-alignment policy, emphasizing partnership over polarization. “Our foreign policy is founded on balance and shared interests—not blocs or axes,” he said. “The eyes of our people are fixed on us, waiting for realistic and responsible action.”

The prime minister announced that Iraq will contribute $20 million toward the reconstruction of Gaza and another $20 million for Lebanon, while proposing the establishment of an Arab Reconstruction Fund to support post-conflict recovery across the region.

Al-Sudani condemned Israel’s military campaign in Gaza as “a genocide of historic proportions,” renewing Iraq’s rejection of forced displacement and the targeting of civilians. “What crime have children committed to line up by the hundreds for a piece of bread?” he asked, urging Arab states to take serious, collective steps to stop the bloodshed and revive UNRWA’s humanitarian role in both Gaza and the West Bank.

The prime minister also called for an end to attacks on Lebanese sovereignty, stating, “Lebanon must regain its stability and regional standing.”

On Syria, he reiterated Iraq’s unwavering support for Syrian unity and territorial integrity. “We reject any foreign interference or attempts to partition Syria,” while welcoming the US decision to ease sanctions on Damascus as a “step that can ease the suffering of the Syrian people.”

He further voiced support for a political transition that ensures inclusive governance and religious freedoms, while combating terrorism in all forms.

Al-Sudani extended similar positions on Yemen, Sudan, and Libya, calling for peaceful solutions through UN-supported frameworks. “We are committed to the unity of Yemen, the cessation of hostilities in Sudan, and a dialogue-based resolution to Libya’s internal divide,” he said.

Touching on broader regional diplomacy, al-Sudani declared Iraq’s backing for renewed US-Iran nuclear talks. “We welcome and support the American-Iranian negotiations as a path grounded in dialogue and coexistence,” he said.

The 18 initiatives outlined by al-Sudani include institutional reforms to strengthen Arab economic cooperation, frameworks for post-war reconstruction, and a push for unified crisis response mechanisms.

“This summit is not just another diplomatic event—it must be the starting point for a new Arab era,” al-Sudani said. “Baghdad stands proud to host you, strong and steadfast, committed to forging solutions and meeting challenges with unwavering resolve.”