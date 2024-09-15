Iraqi Foreign Minister warns of regional fire, urges collective Arab action at upcoming Baghdad Summit

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein warned on Sunday that the continuation of the Israeli war in Gaza could engulf the entire region in flames, stressing that the upcoming "Baghdad Summit" aims to turn its resolutions into productive actions.

Speaking to Al-Ain News Channel, Hussein cautioned that the ongoing Israeli offensive in Gaza would escalate into a "fire that consumes the entire region," adding that the continuation of the conflict poses serious risks.

“Expanding the war to other areas would threaten peace and security not only in the Middle East but globally.”

The Iraqi foreign minister underscored the need for “collective Arab efforts and increased engagement with Western powers to press Israel to halt the war and prevent its spread to other regions.” Noting that diplomatic moves are expected during the upcoming Arab summit.

Hussein also conveyed Iraq's position to European Union partners, highlighting the necessity of stopping the war's expansion, that could “threatens peace and stability across the Middle East.”

In preparation for the next Arab League summit, set to be hosted in Baghdad in May, Hussein mentioned that the Iraqi government has been working on arrangements since the conclusion of the Bahrain Summit, and “all preparations are in place for the event.”

Iraq has been in communication with other Arab nations to ensure that the Baghdad summit would focus on "turning policies into productive actions aimed at fostering solidarity, joint efforts, development, and maintaining peace and security in the region." He expressed optimism that the summit would achieve these goals.