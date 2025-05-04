Arab League launches official website ahead of Baghdad Summit

Shafaq News/ The media committee for the 34th Arab League Summit—set to take place in Baghdad on May 17, 2025—has launched the summit’s official website.

The platform offers real-time updates on official meetings, press statements, and media content, including photo and video coverage of key events. It also features a live stream of all major sessions and activities, making the summit accessible to a broad regional and international audience.

This marks the fourth time Baghdad has hosted the Arab League Summit, following previous editions in 1978, 1990, and 2012. Leaders and high-level representatives from all 22 member states, as well as senior officials from international and regional organizations, are expected to attend.

The summit will focus on vital regional issues, including Arab security, political challenges, sustainable development, economic integration, and collective responses to global crises.

Visit the official summit website at: https://summit.iq