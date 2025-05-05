"New phase" of war: Sudan conflict escalates

Shafaq News/ Sudan’s civil war intensified Monday following a ruling by the UN’s top court that dealt a blow to the country’s legal campaign against foreign interference.

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague rejected a case filed by Sudan accusing the United Arab Emirates of aiding “genocide” by supporting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a powerful paramilitary group at war with the army since April 2023. The court found it lacked jurisdiction and declined to hear the merits of the case.

The UAE, a key regional power and ally of Western states, denied any role in the conflict and welcomed the ruling. “This case was politically motivated and groundless,” UAE Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Reem Ketait emphasized, describing Sudan’s move as an attempt to deflect responsibility.

Meanwhile, RSF forces launched drone attacks on fuel depots in Port Sudan, sparking fires and damaging vital infrastructure in the only major city still firmly under army control. The port serves as Sudan’s administrative capital and a crucial entry point for humanitarian aid.

The RSF also claimed responsibility for a drone strike on Wadi Seidna airbase, north of the capital, and declared the start of a “new phase” in its operations. It vowed additional strikes on military targets across the country.

“These attacks are calculated to cripple civilian life, not gain military ground,” said Energy Minister Mohieddin Naim, who inspected the damaged facilities.

Clashes between the RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces have intensified near the capital, where RSF units attempted to advance last week but were “pushed back,” according to army sources.

Mounting Humanitarian Crisis

Sudan is now home to one of the world’s fastest-growing displacement crises. According to UN figures, over 14 million people have been uprooted by the fighting, and more than 1.5 million have crossed into neighboring countries.

Humanitarian agencies estimate that 16 million children urgently need assistance, with more than 770,000 under five suffering from severe malnutrition. In Zamzam camp in North Darfur, now under RSF control, Médecins Sans Frontières reports one child death every two hours due to starvation and preventable disease.

Access to affected areas remains severely restricted. Aid convoys have been blocked, and international relief efforts are underfunded, as rights groups are calling for coordinated diplomatic action to protect civilians and restore humanitarian corridors.

International analysts warn that a prolonged war risks turning Sudan into a failed state and creating a haven for armed groups, smuggling networks, and regional proxy conflicts. Despite growing calls for mediation, peace efforts remain stalled.