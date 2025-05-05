"New phase" of war: Sudan conflict escalates
Shafaq News/ Sudan’s civil war intensified Monday following a ruling by the UN’s top court that dealt a blow to the country’s legal campaign against foreign interference.
The International
Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague rejected a case filed by Sudan accusing the
United Arab Emirates of aiding “genocide” by supporting the Rapid Support
Forces (RSF), a powerful paramilitary group at war with the army since April
2023. The court found it lacked jurisdiction and declined to hear the merits of
the case.
The UAE, a key
regional power and ally of Western states, denied any role in the conflict and
welcomed the ruling. “This case was politically motivated and groundless,” UAE
Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Reem Ketait emphasized, describing Sudan’s move
as an attempt to deflect responsibility.
Meanwhile, RSF forces
launched drone attacks on fuel depots in Port Sudan, sparking fires and
damaging vital infrastructure in the only major city still firmly under army
control. The port serves as Sudan’s administrative capital and a crucial entry
point for humanitarian aid.
The RSF also claimed
responsibility for a drone strike on Wadi Seidna airbase, north of the capital,
and declared the start of a “new phase” in its operations. It vowed additional
strikes on military targets across the country.
“These attacks are
calculated to cripple civilian life, not gain military ground,” said Energy
Minister Mohieddin Naim, who inspected the damaged facilities.
Clashes between the
RSF and Sudanese Armed Forces have intensified near the capital, where RSF
units attempted to advance last week but were “pushed back,” according to army
sources.
Mounting Humanitarian
Crisis
Sudan is now home to
one of the world’s fastest-growing displacement crises. According to UN
figures, over 14 million people have been uprooted by the fighting, and more
than 1.5 million have crossed into neighboring countries.
Humanitarian agencies
estimate that 16 million children urgently need assistance, with more than
770,000 under five suffering from severe malnutrition. In Zamzam camp in North
Darfur, now under RSF control, Médecins Sans Frontières reports one child death
every two hours due to starvation and preventable disease.
Access to affected
areas remains severely restricted. Aid convoys have been blocked, and
international relief efforts are underfunded, as rights groups are calling for
coordinated diplomatic action to protect civilians and restore humanitarian
corridors.
International
analysts warn that a prolonged war risks turning Sudan into a failed state and
creating a haven for armed groups, smuggling networks, and regional proxy
conflicts. Despite growing calls for mediation, peace efforts remain stalled.