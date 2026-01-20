SDF warns of “serious threat” after Damascus cut water to ISIS prison

Shafaq News– Raqqa

The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) accused Damascus-affiliated factions on Tuesday of cutting off water supplies to Al-Aqtan Prison north of Raqqa, which holds ISIS detainees, warning of grave humanitarian risks.

In a statement, the SDF said the factions besieged the prison and shelled its buildings, creating “a severe water shortage” alongside “a significant lack of food and medical supplies,” conditions it warned “constitute a blatant violation of humanitarian standards and pose a serious threat to the lives of the detainees.”

The SDF held Damascus responsible for any humanitarian or security repercussions, calling on international organizations to “intervene urgently to ensure the provision of the prison’s basic needs.”

The Syrian government has yet to comment on the accusations.

The statement comes amid heightened concern over detention facilities in northeastern Syria. According to the United States Department of State, nearly 9,000 ISIS fighters are held in these prisons, including in Hasakah, Qamishli, and Raqqa. On Monday, the SDF reported losing control of al-Shaddadi prison in Hasakah after repeated attacks by government-affiliated factions, while a patrol from the US-led Coalition entered Al-Aqtan prison following clashes involving SDF guards and government forces seeking to seize the facility.

