SDF, Syrian troops clash hours after ceasefire in Aleppo

On Thursday, the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) thwarted an infiltration attempt by Syrian government forces in the countryside of the Tishrin Dam area in Aleppo, northern Syria.

According to an SDF statement, the group of militants used hand grenades while trying to attack one of its positions early in the morning, prompting an exchange of fire. “Clashes resulted in the death of one of the assailants, while the remaining members fled the area, leaving the body of their comrade at the clash site.”

The Tishrin Dam, located on the Euphrates River near the boundary between Aleppo and Raqqa provinces, remains a strategic site frequently patrolled by SDF units and monitored by Russian and Syrian government forces.

Failed Infiltration Attempt by Damascus Government Militants in the Tishrin Dam CountrysideThis morning, a group of militants affiliated with the Damascus government attempted to infiltrate one of our positions in the countryside of the Tishrin Dam area, using hand grenades to… — Syrian Democratic Forces (@SDF_Syria) October 9, 2025

Meanwhile, Syria’s Ministry of Defense Media and Communications Department said that SDF fighters targeted Syrian army positions near the Tishrin Dam in eastern Aleppo province, killing one soldier and wounding several others.

The incident occurred less than 48 hours after the announcement of a ceasefire, the Ministry added, accusing the SDF of violating the truce more than ten times by attacking army positions along deployment lines east of Aleppo.

Earlier, Syrian Defense Minister Murhaf Abu Qasra announced that an immediate ceasefire had been reached with SDF commander Mazloum Abdi following heavy clashes this week in two districts of Aleppo city.