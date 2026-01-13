Russia: US threats against Iran “categorically unacceptable”

Shafaq News– Moscow/ Washington

On Tuesday, Russia condemned the “subversive external interference” in Iran’s internal affairs, warning that US threats of new military strikes against Tehran are “categorically unacceptable.”

In an official response to a media query, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Western sanctions imposed on Iran for years have hindered the country’s development and fueled economic and social pressures that primarily affect ordinary citizens. She accused forces hostile to Iran of exploiting public discontent to destabilize the state, employing what she described as “color revolution” tactics in which initially peaceful protests are transformed into violent unrest through the actions of armed provocateurs directed from abroad.

Zakharova said that the Iranian government has shown readiness for constructive dialogue with society to address the socio-economic fallout of Western policies, warning that any attempt to use unrest as a pretext to repeat the June 2025 aggression against Iran would carry “destructive consequences” for regional and global security.

Iran has been gripped by nationwide unrest since Dec. 28 after the rial fell to a record low of about 1.45 million to the US dollar, triggering sharp price increases and inflation. Protests that began over economic grievances later spread across the country. Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported at least 646 deaths and 10,721 arrests as of Monday, including 505 protesters and nine children among those killed. Iranian authorities have not released official casualty figures, but State-aligned media said more than 100 members of the security forces were killed.

Tehran has repeatedly accused the United States and Israel of attempting to destabilize the country. The New York Times reported, citing a US official, that the Pentagon is preparing a broader range of military options to present to President Donald Trump than previously disclosed. The options reportedly include potential strikes linked to Iran’s nuclear program beyond those carried out in June, as well as less escalatory measures such as cyber operations or limited strikes targeting security units involved in suppressing protests.