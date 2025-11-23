Quiet back to Syria’s Homs after unrest

Shafaq News – Damascus

Calm returned to the city of Homs on Sunday after a violent day marked by clashes, vandalism, and arson.

The unrest followed the killing of a Bani Khalid couple in the town of Zaidal, an incident that triggered retaliatory assaults across several neighborhoods, including an armed incursion into the Al-Abbasiyah district—an area with a predominantly Alawite and Shia population—accompanied by revenge slogans and widespread gunfire.

Shafaq News’ correspondent reported that at least one person was killed and dozens of vehicles were burned before government forces intervened and imposed a citywide curfew. The measure remains in effect as authorities deployed large military and security reinforcements across Homs

عزّزت وحدات الأمن الداخلي انتشارها في مختلف أحياء ومداخل مدينة حمص، وفرضت طوقاً أمنياً محكماً ترافق مع تسيير دوريات راجلة وآلية، تزامناً مع تطبيق حظر تجوال مؤقت. pic.twitter.com/md4eHck2Nv — وزارة الداخلية السورية (@syrianmoi) November 23, 2025

Security Forces stationed hundreds of personnel in the affected neighborhoods, conducted patrols, and set up checkpoints along key streets. Syria’s Interior Ministry said the steps are part of a security plan to prevent further violations, restore stability in the governorate, and protect public and private property.

Meanwhile, the Bani Khalid tribe and several Arab tribal leaders in Homs released a video statement rejecting any attempt to drag the city into sectarian violence. They called on the government to hold accountable those responsible for the killing.