Homs under curfew: Tribal clashes spark unrest

2025-11-23T15:39:34+00:00

Shafaq News – Damascus

Syrian authorities imposed a curfew in the city of Homs from 5:00 p.m. on Sunday to 5:00 a.m. after armed clashes broke out in nearby towns and neighborhoods following attacks by tribal gunmen.

According to Shafaq News correspondent, tensions escalated in Zaidal and the southern outskirts of Homs after tribal gunmen stormed the area, causing intermittent gunfire and vandalism in the Al-Muhajireen neighborhood. Internal Security Forces deployed to contain the unrest, while units also surrounded Al-Basil Hospital.

Local sources told Shafaq News that the armed mobilization followed the killing of a man and his wife, who were found dead in their home in Zaidal with sectarian slogans written in their blood. The murdered man belonged to the Bani Khalid tribe, part of the Al-Nasser clan.

Marhaf Al-Nassan, head of Internal Security in Homs, condemned the killings in a statement, urging residents to exercise restraint and avoid retaliatory actions.

