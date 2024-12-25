Wide-scale security deployment in Syrian cities amid curfew

Shafaq News/ Syrian authorities imposed an overnight curfew on Wednesday, deploying heavy security forces across major cities, including Latakia, Damascus, and Homs, to quell tensions following the circulation of a provocative video.

"The General Security Directorate and Syrian police forces announced the deployment of their personnel to maintain order and prevent unrest," the Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported.

The curfew, running from 6:00 PM to 8:00 AM, was enforced after a video surfaced online showing an attack on the shrine of Abu Abdullah Al-Husseini Al-Khasibi in Aleppo province, a figure revered by some Syrian sects.

However, the Ministry of Interior clarified that the video, purportedly showing the shrine being burned, dates back to Aleppo's liberation years ago. In its statement, the Ministry warned that "remnants of opposition forces on the Syrian coast were exploiting the footage to incite violence, leading to clashes that resulted in several casualties among security personnel."

Authorities condemned the circulation of the video and rumors surrounding it, vowing to pursue and prosecute those responsible for spreading false information to destabilize civil peace.