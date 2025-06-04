Syria’s Latakia towns under curfew after attack

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Syrian security forces imposed a curfew in the towns of Al-Daliyah and Beit Aana in the countryside of Jableh, south of Latakia, amid heightened tension and a heavy military presence.

Syrian General Security announced in a statement that the curfew was imposed after “an illegal group” attacked the communication center in Al-Daliya area.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) reported that the curfew, which began at 7:30 p.m. (local time), “coincides with reports of an assault on an abandoned government building and an ongoing operation to take control of positions previously held by an armed faction preparing to withdraw from the area.”

Military convoys from Hama’s countryside, equipped with heavy weapons and affiliated with the General Security Directorate and the Ministry of Defense, were seen heading toward the coastal region. The purpose and final destination of these deployments remain unclear, SOHR revealed.