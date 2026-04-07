Qatar: No war end without Iran halting regional attacks

Shafaq News- Doha

Qatar on Tuesday warned that threats to target energy infrastructure in the Gulf would “deepen the crisis” and introduce new regional challenges, as the US-Israeli war against Iran entered its second month.

Speaking at a press conference, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Al-Ansari condemned what he described as Iranian violations targeting Qatar and other countries in the region. He stressed that resolving the crisis “must begin with Iran ceasing to target regional states,” adding that Doha consistently rejects any attacks on critical infrastructure due to their impact on international peace and security.

The conflict, he said, has already crossed multiple “red lines,” reiterating that “there is no winner in war.” While Qatar is not directly involved in mediation, it remains in daily contact with key actors to support de-escalation and backs diplomatic efforts, including those led by Pakistan, while prioritizing its sovereignty, he added.

Addressing the Strait of Hormuz, he warned that closing the waterway would violate international law and threaten global energy flows and food security. Any future agreement on the strategic waterway, according to Al-Ansari, must include regional countries and be backed by clear international guarantees, with no party having the right to impose unilateral decisions on shared waterways.

The remarks came as US President Donald Trump extended a deadline for Iran by 20 hours, setting a new cutoff for Tuesday evening after an earlier ultimatum, warning that failure to reach an agreement could lead to strikes on civilian infrastructure.

Iran, in turn, has threatened to respond with attacks on infrastructure in Israel and Gulf countries, while linking any ceasefire or return to negotiations to conditions including ending attacks and targeted killings, securing guarantees against renewed conflict, establishing compensation mechanisms, and recognition of its sovereign rights over the Strait of Hormuz—conditions Tehran says will “never return” to their pre-war framework, particularly for the United States and Israel.