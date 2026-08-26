Shafaq News- Damascus

Russian President Vladimir Putin reaffirmed Moscow’s support for Syria’s unity, sovereignty, and territorial integrity during a phone call with Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa on Wednesday, as the two leaders discussed bilateral ties and regional developments.

According to the Syrian presidency, the talks focused on strengthening cooperation in areas of mutual interest. Putin also rejected “Israeli attacks and violations” affecting Syria’s sovereignty.

The leaders stressed the importance of continued coordination and communication to serve their shared interests and support security and stability in Syria and the wider region.

اتصال هاتفي بين السيد الرئيس أحمد الشرع والرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين لبحث العلاقات الثنائية والتطورات الإقليمية.#رئاسة_الجمهورية_العربية_السورية pic.twitter.com/pEjkCsV5LX — رئاسة الجمهورية العربية السورية (@SyPresidency) August 26, 2026

The Kremlin separately said Putin stressed the need to create conditions for the long-term normalization of relations and Syria’s reconstruction. Both sides also “discussed the current state of Russian-Syrian relations and prospects for expanding political dialogue as well as trade, economic, humanitarian, and other cooperation.”

They also highlighted the importance of an Aug. 9 memorandum of understanding on reorganizing Russia’s Hmeimim air base and its logistics facility in Tartus.