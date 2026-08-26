Shafaq News- Erbil

Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) leader Masoud Barzani expressed full support Wednesday for efforts to combat corruption and hold those responsible accountable, stressing that the Kurdistan Region of Iraq (KRI) must not become a haven for corrupt individuals.

Barzani made the remarks during a meeting with Federal Integrity Commission chief Mohammed Ali al-Lami, who briefed him on efforts to combat corruption and public fund waste in Iraq, as well as the progress, obstacles, and challenges facing the campaign, according to a statement from Barzani’s office.

Al-Lami highlighted Barzani’s historic role in building the new Iraq and asked for his support in helping eradicate corruption across the country. He also praised the cooperation and support provided by official institutions in the KRI and expressed the commission’s appreciation to Barzani.