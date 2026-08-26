Shafaq News- Baghdad

The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) on Wednesday denied reports that it had printed new Iraqi banknotes with zeros removed in preparation for their circulation.

Any future plan to restructure banknote denominations or remove zeros from the currency would require several legal, regulatory and technical steps if formally approved, the CBI said. Any such decision would be announced through the bank’s official channels and the media, along with a transition period allowing citizens, banks and other institutions to exchange the currency safely and in an orderly manner.

Read more: Iraq revives debate over removing three zeros from the dinar