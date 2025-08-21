Prison break in Syria's Hasakah: Gunmen mount attack

Shafaq News – Damascus

Unidentified gunmen attacked a juvenile prison in Hasakah city late Thursday, enabling several inmates to escape, local sources told Shafaq News.

Security forces from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) swiftly moved to repel the assault on the al-Kalasa facility and sealed off the surrounding area. No casualties were immediately reported.

Hasakah’s Asayish police later denied the incident was a “terrorist act,” describing it instead as an attempted escape by detainees who incited chaos inside the prison. The force said the situation was “fully under control.”

Prisons in Hasakah remain high-risk targets due to the presence of ISIS-linked inmates. In 2022, a major ISIS assault on the city’s al-Sinaa prison killed hundreds.