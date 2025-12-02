Pope Leo XIV suggest Lebanon’s Hezbollah lay down arms

Shafaq News – Beirut

Pope Leo XIV suggested that Hezbollah abandon its weapons and join a national dialogue during his visit to Lebanon.

Speaking to Sky News Arabia on Tuesday, the Pope said the Vatican calls on “all parties to renounce violence and return to the table of dialogue,” adding that the Church “proposes that Hezbollah lay down its weapons and engage in dialogue.”

He said his political meetings in Beirut were held away from the media and centered on de-escalating internal and regional disputes.

When asked about the letter Hezbollah sent ahead of his arrival, the Pope replied: “I reviewed Hezbollah’s letter and prefer not to comment.”

In its letter, Hezbollah reaffirmed its commitment to coexistence, consensual democracy, and safeguarding national sovereignty, while stressing its right to confront any aggression by Israel. The group also encouraged supporters to gather along the airport road to welcome the Pontiff.

Pope Leo concluded his three-day visit—his second stop after Turkiye—with a Mass attended by nearly 150,000 people on Beirut’s historic waterfront, urging Lebanon to resolve its political crises and prolonged economic hardship.

Throughout his visit, the Pontiff focused his public messages on peace and reconciliation, without naming any political group or directing specific messages at Hezbollah or Israel.

Moments after his plane departed for Rome, Israeli drones resumed flights over Beirut’s southern suburbs and the capital’s skies following a three-day pause during the visit. Lebanese authorities say Israel has violated the November 2024 ceasefire more than 7,000 times, leaving at least 335 people dead and dozens more wounded.