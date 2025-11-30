Papal visit to Lebanon begins as Pope Leo XIV lands in Beirut

Shafaq News – Beirut

Pope Leo XIV arrived in Lebanon’s capital, Beirut, on Sunday for a three-day stop as part of his Middle East tour.

According to local outlets, one of the key moments of the visit will be a prayer at the Port of Beirut, including a moment of silence for victims of the August 4, 2020, explosion, a massive blast caused by improperly stored ammonium nitrate that destroyed large parts of the capital and killed more than 220 people. The Pope is also scheduled to meet the country’s top three officials — President Joseph Aoun, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri — along with senior political and religious figures.

Monsignor Michel Aoun, coordinator of the visit, stated earlier that the Pope believes Lebanon’s difficult period requires international engagement and that the trip aims to express solidarity with the Lebanese people while drawing global attention back to the country. He noted that the Pope’s address from Beirut will highlight Lebanon as a model of coexistence and deliver a message intended for citizens, regional states, and global leaders.

Read more: Popes’ visits to crisis countries: Symbolism, politics, religion, and the struggle for survival