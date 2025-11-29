Hezbollah urges Pope to oppose Israel actions

Shafaq News – Beirut

On Saturday, Hezbollah called on Pope Leo XIV to oppose Israeli actions in Gaza and Lebanon, in a letter to the pontiff ahead of his visit to Lebanon.

Pope Leo is set to arrive in Lebanon on Sunday for a three-day visit framed as a call for peace and dialogue, following a final day of interreligious meetings in Istanbul.

The group welcomed the pope’s visit and described Lebanon’s religious diversity and coexistence as central to the country’s stability. It noted that human rights extend to peoples as well as individuals and that conflicts often stem from denying others’ rights on political, ethnic, or religious grounds.

Hezbollah said the situation in Gaza over the past two years reflects the denial of Palestinian rights and criticized the international system for failing to pursue a fair approach to the conflict. Gaza’s Health Ministry reported that since October 7, 2023, Israel has killed 70,100 Palestinians and injured 70,983 others.

The letter also referenced Israeli military activity in southern Lebanon, saying ongoing strikes and pressure over land, water, and maritime resources threaten national security. The group voiced support for the army and the right to confront any attack while rejecting foreign intervention in Lebanon’s political affairs. According to Lebanon’s Ministry of Public Health, 335 people have been killed and 973 wounded since the ceasefire began.