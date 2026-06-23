Pakistan warns of regional actors seeking to undermine US-Iran memorandum

Shafaq News- Islamabad

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif stated on Tuesday that some countries are seeking to undermine the memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran, adding that such countries cannot possess ballistic missiles while denying Iran the same capability.

Speaking to reporters, Sharif stressed that the memorandum did not address Iran’s ballistic missile program. He also praised “the support of regional leaders for efforts to achieve peace,” expressing hope that the memorandum would contribute to stability across the region.

Sharif reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting efforts aimed at securing lasting peace. Addressing Iran’s Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, he said, “Pakistan had helped achieve a ceasefire and a memorandum of understanding while preserving its dignity.”

Later, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian praised Pakistan’s role in facilitating negotiations with Washington during a joint press conference with Sharif in Islamabad. Pezeshkian highlighted Pakistan’s “major role” in advancing the talks, affirming that peace, security, and regional cooperation remain the path toward progress in West Asia.