Erbil opens new public park with tall flagpole

Shafaq News- Erbil

The Kurdistan Region’s government (KRG) opened a new public park on Tuesday with landscaped green areas, pedestrian walkways, and recreational facilities, along with a 63-meter-high flagpole described by officials as the tallest in Iraq and the Kurdistan Region.

The park, named “Hanging Gardens of Babylon,” covers about 59,000 square meters and took 20 months to complete.

This project connects the Ankawa district with the Erbil Avenue area through three main entrances and includes internal pathways and green spaces. The site also includes a spiral pedestrian bridge, an underground passage for movement, and a padel sports court.