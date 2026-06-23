Trump: IAEA inspectors will access Iranian nuclear sites

Shafaq News- Washington

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will be deployed on the ground “at the appropriate time.”

The United States is working to reach a final agreement with Iran, Trump reaffirmed, adding that Tehran is “wrong” regarding inspections conducted by the IAEA. “There is no need to rush sending nuclear inspectors to Iran.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei said Tehran had not held a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi in Switzerland and does not plan to allow inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities that were recently damaged.