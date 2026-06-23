US Senate passes Iran war powers measure

Shafaq News- Washington

The US Senate approved a resolution on Tuesday calling for an end to military hostilities with Iran unless Congress explicitly authorizes the use of force.

The measure, previously approved by the House of Representatives, passed the Senate in a 50-48 vote. It directs Trump to withdraw US forces from hostilities involving Iran unless Congress grants authorization for military action.

As a concurrent resolution, the measure does not require the president's signature and its legal effect remains disputed. However, its passage places both chambers of Congress on record opposing continued military engagement with Iran without congressional approval.

The vote comes as the Trump administration seeks to transform a memorandum of understanding with Iran into a broader agreement covering Tehran's nuclear program, sanctions relief, and navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer pushed for the vote after some Republican lawmakers expressed concerns about both the conflict and the administration's efforts to settle with Iran.

Democrats argue that Trump exceeded his constitutional authority by launching military operations against Iran without congressional approval.

Under the 1973 War Powers Act, US presidents must obtain congressional authorization within 60 days of introducing American forces into hostilities, although successive administrations have disputed aspects of the law's application.

The White House has maintained that efforts to limit the president's authority to conduct military operations against Iran are unconstitutional. It has also argued that the conflict effectively ended following a ceasefire announced by Trump in April.