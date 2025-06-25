Oman reinforces role as key mediator in US-Iran nuclear talks, Analyst says

Shafaq News – Muscat

Oman continues to play a discreet yet influential role in complex regional affairs, particularly the Iranian nuclear file, political analyst and Gulf affairs specialist Mohammed al-Araimi told Shafaq News on Wednesday.

Al-Araimi pointed out that Muscat’s role in facilitating secret talks between Tehran and Washington in 2013 — which led to the 2015 nuclear deal — was not an exception but part of a long-standing strategy in Omani foreign policy.

“The return of tensions between Iran and the West has reactivated Oman’s role, reaffirming its status as a trusted mediator capable of breaking political deadlock,” al-Araimi said.

Al-Araimi noted that Oman’s foreign policy is rooted in respect for sovereignty, non-interference, and rejection of polarization, allowing it to provide a rare neutral platform for dialogue in a region often shaped by rival blocs.

Asked about the potential expansion of Oman’s role into broader Gulf security arrangements, he said the Sultanate possesses the capacity to contribute, especially as maritime security, energy flows, and non-traditional threats grow more pressing. However, “success would depend on regional openness and international consensus, and could face resistance from actors who view such initiatives as threats to their influence.”

On the current state of Oman’s diplomacy, al-Araimi observed that both Washington and Tehran approach Muscat with cautious flexibility. “Iran sees Oman as a credible backchannel, while the US views it as a capable diplomatic partner — especially with direct communication channels largely closed,” he explained. Still, he cautioned that Oman’s success depends on complex domestic and foreign factors, including US political calculations, internal pressure in Iran, and Israel’s position.

Oman has hosted multiple rounds of indirect talks between the US and Iran in recent months. A sixth round was reportedly scheduled but canceled following the outbreak of the Iran–Israel conflict.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that negotiations with Tehran would resume next week, expressing optimism about reaching a comprehensive agreement.