Netanyahu rules out withdrawal from Lebanon

Shafaq News- Middle East

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday that Israeli forces will remain deployed in the buffer zone in southern Lebanon for as long as necessary.

Speaking at a memorial marking the 50th anniversary of the death of his brother, Netanyahu said Israel would maintain pressure on Hezbollah and other groups it considers security threats.

Netanyahu noted that Israel would not allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons regardless of the outcome of ongoing diplomatic efforts, defending the country's military operations against Tehran over the past year as necessary to eliminate what he described as an immediate existential threat.

Earlier today, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said Israel would not withdraw from the buffer zone and would continue operations against threats along the border. Hezbollah, meanwhile, accused Israel of violating the ceasefire and called for the full withdrawal of Israeli forces from Lebanese territory.