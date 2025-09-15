Netanyahu praises Trump’s support as US warns Hamas

Shafaq News – Middle East / Washington

On Monday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed US President Donald Trump for what he described as “unflinching support” in Israel’s war against Hamas and efforts to secure the release of hostages.

The message, posted on X, came shortly after Trump warned Hamas that “all bets are off” if the group moves captives above ground to deter an expected Israeli assault on Gaza City.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu:Thank you President @realDonaldTrump for your unflinching support for Israel's battle against Hamas and the release of all our hostages. — Prime Minister of Israel (@IsraeliPM) September 15, 2025

Speaking from the Oval Office, Trump told reporters that Israel would not carry out another strike on Qatar following last week’s attack in Doha that killed several Hamas leaders and drew criticism from Gulf states and US allies, calling Qatar “a very good ally.”

Trump also condemned reports that Hamas plans to use hostages as human shields, referencing his Truth Social post alleging that the group had begun transferring captives out of tunnels. He denied an Axios report claiming Netanyahu informed him in advance of the Doha strike, saying he was only briefed once the operation was underway.