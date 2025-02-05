Netanyahu urged to declare “Israeli sovereignty” over West Bank

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, an Israeli official called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to declare Israeli control over the West Bank, excluding East Jerusalem, in the coming days.

Yossi Dagan, head of the Samaria Regional Council (Northern West Bank), has urged Netanyahu and his government ministers to declare the "application of Israeli sovereignty" over Judea and Samaria, following US President Donald Trump's announcement during a press conference with Netanyahu on Tuesday, where he affirmed that he would issue a statement within the next four weeks regarding the annexation of the West Bank to Israel.

Dagan described Trump's remarks as a "rare moment," emphasizing the need for "historic steps" toward annexing the West Bank. "Victory in the south and north must be matched by victory in Judea and Samaria – settlement here is the defense line and protective belt for the State of Israel and its central cities. There is no security without our presence here," he explained, referencing the October 7 Hamas attack in retaliation for Israel's ongoing violence against the Palestinian people.

“The US administration will respect Israel’s decisions, even if it does not agree with every step, as it aims to correct the mistakes of its predecessors,” he noted. “Applying sovereignty is not only historical justice, but also what guarantees the security of Israel.”

For decades, Israel has occupied territories in Palestine, Syria, and Lebanon, refusing to withdraw and obstructing the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the pre-1967 borders.

While the Gaza ceasefire has been in effect for two weeks, Israel has intensified its operations in the occupied West Bank. Since the onset of the Gaza conflict, violence in the West Bank has surged, with Israel carrying out near-daily military arrests, killing over 900 people—including at least 180 children—and injuring more than 7,370 others. Additionally, violence from settlers against Palestinians and Palestinian attacks on Israelis have escalated.